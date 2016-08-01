Jury sentences Wichita Falls man to life in prison

A Wichita Falls man was sentenced to life in prison on four charges stemming from an aggravated kidnapping last year.

Samuel Walker's life sentence was recommended by a jury after they found him guilty on all charges.

In December 2015, a woman said Walker showed up at her house in violation of an existing restraining order. Walker beat her then drove her to a location that she said he was going to kill her at.

A game warden interrupted the incident, and Walker fled the area. Walker was later arrested and indicted on charges of aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault and unlawful possession of a firearm.

