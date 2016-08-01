More than 3 thousand people a year are killed in the U.S. and over 400 thousand are injured in crashes involving distracted driving. One of the main distractions is texting.

That's why AT&T's 'It Can Wait' campaign is using the latest technology to bring awareness to the dangers of driving while texting with a new 3-D virtual reality texting/distracted driving simulator.

A virtual reality simulator takes drivers on a ride through possible dangerous texting and driving scenerios. Drivers almost hit people crossing the street, rear end the car in front of them while texting, drift into the wrong lane and make a final fatal mistake - driving into the path of an oncoming car.

Users say the intense and realistic virtual reality simulator has a powerful effect. Those behind the campaign say their goal is to save lives.

AT&T says since the campaign launched in 2010 it has helped grow awareness of Smartphone distracted driving to more than 90% of audiences surveyed and inspired more than 8 million people to pledge to keep their eyes on the road, not the phone - a testament to the simulator's effectiveness.

