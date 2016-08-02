TECH TUESDAY: Password Protection - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

TECH TUESDAY: Password Protection

WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

Passwords are the most important thing for Web users in order to keep their information safe. Unfortunately, most people don't have a secure password, leaving them susceptible to hackers. 

Terry McAdams from MacTech Solutions stopped by the Newschannel 6 Studios for our weekly Tech Tuesday segment. Click the video for his suggestions for choosing a password and how to store them. 

Copyright 2016 KAUZ News All Rights Reserved

Powered by Frankly