Emergency units respond to brush fire near Sheppard AFB - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Emergency units respond to brush fire near Sheppard AFB

With Zach Holder, Meteorologist/Reporter
Connect
File image (Source: KAUZ) File image (Source: KAUZ)
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

Multiple emergency agencies responded to a large brush fire just North East of Sheppard Air Force Base in Wichita Falls.

Officials have not yet determined the cause of the still uncontained fire. crews from Wichita Falls Fire Department, Texas A&M forest services, Burkburnett Volunteer Fire Department and Air Force emergency units all involved in containing the fire. 

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available. 

Copyright 2016 KAUZ All Rights Reserved

Powered by Frankly