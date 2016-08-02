New details about body found in clothing box

We have new information tonight on the cause of death for David Donald.



His body was found inside a clothing collection box in Graham.



The Tarrant County Medical Examiner said that Donald died of methamphetamine intoxication. His body was found on July 2.

Police believe he had crawled into the collection box to try and find clothing. Officials said there was no sign of violence on his body. He was found wearing only a pair of shorts.

Copyright 2016 KAUZ All Rights Reserved