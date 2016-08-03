Brush fire threatens wind farm

Since mid-July temperatures around Texoma have been on either side of 100 degrees and parts of Texoma have not seen significant rainfall in two and half weeks!

Under those conditions things have dried out, which can be fuel for fire,

The latest fire happened just after 11am on Wednesday. The blaze started on Oliver Wells Road in an area that straddles the line between Archer and Clay counties.

Right in the middle of a wind farm.

Billowing smoke could be seen near turbines.

Multiple fire agencies from Archer, Clay and Jack counties worked to contain it.

Officials report that less than one hundred acres have been burned so far.

The fire is mostly contained. No word yet on the cause.

