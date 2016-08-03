Pokemon No Go

Pokemon Go is the latest craze sweeping across the U.S. but it's not all fun and games. There are things consumers need to be aware of.

The Better Business Bureau says scammers are targeting players of the Pokemon Go app.

“The latest fishing scheme has to do with Pokemon Go. Consumers are receiving an email saying that the app now costs money and they are trying to extort money from Pokemon users through the email.”

The emails say due to the app's popularity users have to pay for it. The email warns players that their account will be frozen unless they agree to pay a monthly fee of $12.99. The next instruction is to click a link. Log in to the app store and purchase the full version. Once you fill out their log-in form - the scammers have got you.

Another issue Pokemon Go users need to be aware of is Maleware.

“Consumers need to be sure they are downloading the application from trusted sites. Don't fall for any malicious apps or downloads that could result in you getting Malware on your devices.”

Experts say watch your data use. The Better Business Bureau says they anticipate a lot of complaints when consumers receive their cell phone bills.They say Pokemon Go players are using a lot of data when playing the game – that they are probably out of Wi-Fi connection and relying on cellular data. They say consumers with low data plans have contacted them shocked by their cell phone bill.

Experts also warn players that the app drains your phone battery so make sure not to get stranded too far from home.



