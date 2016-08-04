Car theft suspect arrested

Less than a day after police recovered a stolen vehicle a suspect is now behind bars.

Just before 1p.m. on Thursday afternoon Wichita Falls Police spotted a man matching the description of the car thief in the 1600 block of Victory Road. The suspect took off running. Officers were able to catch up to him near the 1700 block of Speedway.

Colton Dale Long was arrested in connection to the theft.

The stolen vehicle was recovered on Wednesday when officers said they spotted a man matching Longs description at the general store in the 2400 block of Brook Avenue. Before Police were able to approach that suspect they fled the area.

Long was booked into Wichita County Jail and charged.

Copyright 2016 KAUZ All Rights Reserved