Tommy Wallace funeral arrangements announced

Funeral arrangements have been set for Tommy Wallace .

Wallace lost his life last week in a fire on Central Freeway.



His wake is scheduled for Friday from 5-7 p.m. at the Church of the Living God in Wichita Falls. While His service funeral will be at 11 a.m. at that same chapel.

Wallace was known to many as "The picture man."

Copyright KAUZ 2016 All Rights Reserved