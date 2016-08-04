SWAT execute search warrant near Lucile

A WFPD SWAT team was called out to the scene of What was listed as a traffic stop near the1600 block of Lucile on Thursday.

However, Officers have confirmed that a warrant was served at the location.

Authorities found 20 grams of methamphetamines in that house.

Both 33-year-old Derill Dorsey and 28-year-old Ashley Baker were arrested

and charged with manufacturing and delivery of a controlled substance.

They were both taken to Wichita County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

Police said two kids, ages one and two years old, were taken by ambulance to United Regional for symptoms of drug exposure.

Authorities say that investigation is ongoing and additional charges are possible

Copyright 2016 KAUZ All Rights Reserved

