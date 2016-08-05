WICHITA FALLS CRIME STOPPERS, INC. TEXOMA'S MOST WANTED PROGRAM

These individuals are wanted as of 08-05-2016

Billy Michael Glasgow

White Male

DOB: 11-18-88 Bro/Bro

278 Lbs. / 5’06” Tall

Wanted For: Violation of Probation - Robbery Shantele Renee Alexander

Black Female

DOB: 04-01-95 Blk/Bro

130 Lbs. / 5’07” Tall

Wanted For: Surety Off Bond - Unauthorized Use of Motor Vehicle Jennifer Ann Medellin

White Female

DOB: 11-21-80 Red/Bro

170 Lbs. / 5’08” Tall

Wanted For: Burglary of a Building Ricardo Lucio Silva

Hispanic Male

DOB: 10-10-73 Blk/Bro

210 Lbs. / 5’11” Tall

Wanted For: Bond Revocation - Possession of Controlled Substance Manuel Olivas Hinojosa

Hispanic Male

DOB: 09-09-85 Blk/Bro

125 Lbs. / 5’03” Tall

Wanted For: Burglary of Habitation

