Park Plans

A beautiful natural habitat full of recreational activities and places to grill and picnic. That's the vision Holliday city officials have for their proposed park and it is about to become reality.

Plans for a new park in Holliday are moving forward thanks to a hefty grant from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.

City officials say the grant is for $400 thousand dollars. The total cost for the construction of the park will be $800 thousand dollars. They say the land they intend to build on is near the high school.

“It is located back where the football stadium is. There's parking right behind the stadium and the land is there all the way to Eagle Drive.”

The proposed development will have a covered pavilion, playground, tennis courts, basketball courts and a walking trail with exercise stations, among other things.

The grant the city received is a matching grant so they have to match the funds. City officials say they have already raised most of that money.

Next steps in the process include taking the plans before the City Council.

“It has to be on the agenda for the councilmen to approve the minutes so the engineers can start their work. They are going to do all of the building of the playground equipment and that type of stuff.”

City officials say phase one of the construction project should begin in 45 to 60 days.

