Head of North Texas drug ring sentenced

The lead defendant in a methamphetamine conspiracy across North Texas was sentenced on Friday.

53-year-old Cleto Tarin of the Dallas-Fort Worth area was sentenced to 35 years behind bars on Friday.

Tarin was convicted earlier this year of one count of conspiracy to possess and distribute meth.

Authorities said Tarin led the conspiracy which included 14 defendants in total, all of whom have been convicted.

The next defendant to face in this case will be 33-year-old Wichita Falls, man.

Police say Hector Saldivar was a co-conspirator involved with this drug ring.

Saldivar was convicted on the same charges as Tarin.

His sentencing is scheduled for September 2 and is facing up to 40 years in prison.



