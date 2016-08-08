Man arrested after breaking into Wichita Falls motel

A man has been arrested for a burglary at a local motel.

Just before 10:15 a.m. on Saturday, Wichita Falls Police responded to the Quality Inn and Suites in the 1700 block of Maurine.

Police said 41-year-old Deneal Bobo forced his way into multiple storage units there.

When employees tried to trap him in a room, he opened the door with a crowbar, hurting an employee's hand.

Police say Bobo took off on his bike.Officers chased him the 1400 block of Red Fox Road until he finally fell while trying to ride up a steep embankment.

He was found with a crowbar and bolt cutters and is charged with three counts of burglary of a building, aggravated assault, and evading.



