Man arrested after breaking into Wichita Falls motel

A man has been arrested for a burglary at a local motel.
Just before 10:15 a.m. on Saturday, Wichita Falls Police responded to the Quality Inn and Suites in the 1700 block of Maurine.

Police said 41-year-old Deneal Bobo forced his way into multiple storage units there.
When employees tried to trap him in a room, he opened the door with a crowbar, hurting an employee's hand.

Police say Bobo took off on his bike.Officers chased him the 1400 block of Red Fox Road until he finally fell while trying to ride up a steep embankment.
He was found with a crowbar and bolt cutters and is charged with three counts of burglary of a building, aggravated assault, and evading.

