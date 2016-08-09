Burkburnett House Fire Ruled 'Accidental'

A firefighter and his family are without a home this morning after it caught fire late Monday night.

According to Burkburnett fire officials, the fire started in the upstairs master bedroom at a home in the 800 block of Burkburnett Road around 10:15 Monday night.

The Burkburnett VFD, Friberg-Cooper VFD and Wichita County Constable Precinct 2 all responded.

No one was home at the time. There is extensive smoke damage to the home so officials say the family won't be able to return for quite some time. The American Red Cross is reportedly taking care of the family until they're able to return.

The cause has been ruled accidental.

Officials estimate the damage to be around $15,000 - $20,000.

Click here for the GoFundMe Account set up for the family.

