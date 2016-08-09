A Burkburnett family needs your help

A volunteer firefighter in Burkburnett and his family are without a home for a while after their house caught fire Monday night.

It took crews from Burkburnett and Friberg-Cooper more than an hour to battle the flames at the home on Sheppard road.

Firefighters said the blaze sparked in the upstairs master bedroom.

The home has extensive smoke and water damage and will cost an estimated fifteen to twenty thousand dollars to repair.

A gofundme.com account has been set up to help the family.

A benefit account has also been created to help the Carters. You can go to First Bank in Burkburnett to donate.

The name of the account: Carter Benefit Account

Account Number: 4105796

