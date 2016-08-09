WFPD need your help finding suspect

Here are Texoma's Most Wanted as of 07 22 2016

Wichita Falls Police needs your help getting a wanted fugitive off the streets.

Officers are looking for Barry Allen Freeman.

The 25-year-old is wanted for failure to stop or report aggravated assault of a child.

Police consider Allen to be armed and possibly dangerous.

If you know where he gives Crime Stoppers a call at 322-9888.

You never have to give your name and information leading to his arrest could result in a cash reward.

Copyright 2016 KAUZ All Rights Reserved

