WFPD need your help finding suspect

WFPD need your help finding suspect

Barry Allen Freeman (WFPD) Barry Allen Freeman (WFPD)
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

Wichita Falls Police needs  your help getting a wanted fugitive off the streets.

Officers are looking for Barry Allen Freeman.

The 25-year-old is wanted for failure to stop or report aggravated assault of a child.

Police consider Allen to be armed and possibly dangerous.

If you know where he gives Crime Stoppers a call at 322-9888.
You never have to give your name and information leading to his arrest could result in a cash reward.

