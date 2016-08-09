Cattle Concern - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Cattle Concern

By Ava Van Valen, Morning Anchor
Connect
Source:KAUZ Source:KAUZ
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

Throckmorton County cattle producers are coming together tonight to discuss an economically devastating disease in the cattle industry.

It's called Trichomoniasis or Trich for short. It's a venereal disease spread by bulls that causes infertility problems in cows - which means less calves - and less income for cattle ranchers.

Experts says they've had several cases in the last couple of years in Throckmorton County and it is on the rise - but Trich isn't just a Throckmorton problem -- it's a statewide problem.  At tonight's meeting cattle producers will learn more about the disease, how to prevent it, how to test for it and how it is spread. Experts in the field will speak and there will be a question and answer panel. 

There is no cure for Trich and the only way to be proactive in stopping the disease is to test bulls before breeding.

Copyright 2016. All Rights Reserved KAUZ News.

  • News HeadlinesNewsMore>>

  • Jaws of Life used in crash on Fairway and Southwest Parkway

    Jaws of Life used in crash on Fairway and Southwest Parkway

    Thursday, March 1 2018 6:18 PM EST2018-03-01 23:18:38 GMT
    A woman was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries following a collision at Fairway Blvd. and Southwest Parkway on Thursday afternoon. (Source: RNN Texoma)A woman was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries following a collision at Fairway Blvd. and Southwest Parkway on Thursday afternoon. (Source: RNN Texoma)
    A woman was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries following a collision at Fairway Blvd. and Southwest Parkway on Thursday afternoon. (Source: RNN Texoma)A woman was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries following a collision at Fairway Blvd. and Southwest Parkway on Thursday afternoon. (Source: RNN Texoma)

    A woman was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries following a collision at Fairway Blvd. and Southwest Parkway on Thursday afternoon. 

    A woman was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries following a collision at Fairway Blvd. and Southwest Parkway on Thursday afternoon. 

  • Video: Bus swerves, narrowly misses car on icy roads

    Video: Bus swerves, narrowly misses car on icy roads

    Thursday, March 1 2018 5:27 PM EST2018-03-01 22:27:42 GMT
    Thursday, March 1 2018 5:50 PM EST2018-03-01 22:50:12 GMT

    A dashcam video catches a double-decker bus sliding around a car that veered into its lane.

    A dashcam video catches a double-decker bus sliding around a car that veered into its lane.

  • Natural Hair Care industry gains steam

    Natural Hair Care industry gains steam

    Thursday, March 1 2018 4:56 PM EST2018-03-01 21:56:30 GMT
    Kinky, curly, twists..braids…and Bantu knots…Wichita Falls salon owner Jerrica Castle says it's all about embracing one's own unique natural beauty. (Source: RNN Texoma)Kinky, curly, twists..braids…and Bantu knots…Wichita Falls salon owner Jerrica Castle says it's all about embracing one's own unique natural beauty. (Source: RNN Texoma)
    Kinky, curly, twists..braids…and Bantu knots…Wichita Falls salon owner Jerrica Castle says it's all about embracing one's own unique natural beauty. (Source: RNN Texoma)Kinky, curly, twists..braids…and Bantu knots…Wichita Falls salon owner Jerrica Castle says it's all about embracing one's own unique natural beauty. (Source: RNN Texoma)

    Kinky, curly, twists..braids…and Bantu knots…Wichita Falls salon owner Jerrica Castle says it's all about embracing one's own unique natural beauty 

    Kinky, curly, twists..braids…and Bantu knots…Wichita Falls salon owner Jerrica Castle says it's all about embracing one's own unique natural beauty 

    •   
Powered by Frankly