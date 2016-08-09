Cattle Concern

Throckmorton County cattle producers are coming together tonight to discuss an economically devastating disease in the cattle industry.

It's called Trichomoniasis or Trich for short. It's a venereal disease spread by bulls that causes infertility problems in cows - which means less calves - and less income for cattle ranchers.

Experts says they've had several cases in the last couple of years in Throckmorton County and it is on the rise - but Trich isn't just a Throckmorton problem -- it's a statewide problem. At tonight's meeting cattle producers will learn more about the disease, how to prevent it, how to test for it and how it is spread. Experts in the field will speak and there will be a question and answer panel.

There is no cure for Trich and the only way to be proactive in stopping the disease is to test bulls before breeding.

Copyright 2016. All Rights Reserved KAUZ News.