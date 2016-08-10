Man sentenced to decade in prison

One of three men accused of a robbery nearly two and a half years ago was sentenced to more than a decade in prison.



Benjamin Paul Teal's sentenced happened July 29th in 89th district court.

The judge handed down an 11-year prison term for the aggravated robbery charge.



Teal and two other men were initially arrested back in April 2014.

At the time, police said the trio was armed with handguns when they forced their way into an apartment at the Sun Valley Apartment Complex.

The men stole various electronics items.



Copyright 2016 KAUZ All Rights Reserved