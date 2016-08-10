Texas beef company recalls more than 60,000 pounds of products

A Texas beef company has recalled a number of their products.

Kane Beef, based in Corpus Christi, Texas, has initiated a recall on more than 60,000 pounds of beef.

The affected products were traced to a single retailer in Texas.

In a release the company said, they learned of the possible presence of foreign objects in their products from a single consumer complaint. In the complaint, the consumer claimed that they found a small piece of metal in the ground beef package.

No other injuries or illness have been reported.

Here is a full list of recalled products:

•3 lb. packages of "Hill Country Fare Ground Beef", "73% Lean, 27% Fat", bearing the establishment number "337" and a use by date of 8/15/2016.



•5 lb. packages of "Hill Country Fare Ground Beef", "73% Lean, 27% Fat", bearing the establishment number "337" and a use by date of 8/15/2016.



•10 lb. packages of "Hill Country Fare Ground Beef", "73% Lean, 27% Fat", bearing the establishment number "337" and a use by date of 8/15/2016.

Copyright 2016 KAUZ All Rights Reserved