WATCH LIVE: Man scales Trump Tower in NYC using suction cups - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

WATCH LIVE: Man scales Trump Tower in NYC using suction cups

A man is scaling one of the Trump Towers with suction cups in NYC. (Source: CNN) A man is scaling one of the Trump Towers with suction cups in NYC. (Source: CNN)
NEW YORK, NY (KAUZ) -

A man is scaling one the Trump Towers in NYC using suction cups. 

Copyright 2016 KAUZ All Rights Reserved

Powered by Frankly