Three arrested with more than 30 pounds of marijuana

Three men were arrested Wednesday on US Highway 287 when Wichita County deputies executed a traffic stop near Wellington Lane.

Deputies said they stopped two vehicles and during their search, they were able to cease more than 30 pounds of marijuana.

The 68-year-old male driver of one vehicle, Jimmy Robinson, and Tedrick Urune, 25, along with Terez Smith, also 25, were occupants of the second vehicle.

All three were taken to the Wichita County Detention Center and charged with possession of marijuana.

One has since bonded out of jail and the other two have bonds totaling $20,000.

