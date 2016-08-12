Boil order: City of Olney - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Boil order: City of Olney

(Source: MGN) (Source: MGN)

Authorities with the city of Olney said due to a malfunctioning water line the city is under a boil order. Officials said the line broke just after 11 p.m. Wednesday and has repaired by 4 p.m. on Thursday. The order will remain in effect until further notice. 

