Texoma's Most Wanted

WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

WICHITA FALLS CRIME STOPPERS, INC. TEXOMA'S MOST WANTED PROGRAM

These individuals are wanted as of 08-12-2016

Angel Marie Martinez

Hispanic Female

DOB:  09-16-80  Bro/Bro

190 Lbs. / 5’02” Tall

Wanted For:  Bond Revocation - Manufacture / Delivery of Controlled Substance

Claire E. Breen
White Female
DOB:  03-25-80  Bro/Blu
190 Lbs. / 5’04” Tall
Wanted For:  Surety Off Bond  - Possession of Controlled Substance

Luther L. Williams III
Black Male
DOB: 11-22-78  Bro/Bro
240 Lbs. / 5’07” Tall
Wanted For:  Aggravated Sexual Assault

David W. Phillips
Black Male
DOB: 01-07-94  Blk/Bro
245 Lbs. / 6’0” Tall
Wanted For:  Evading Arrest / Detention in Vehicle W/Previous Convictions

Justin Ware
White Male
DOB: 07-08-87  Bro/Bro
200 Lbs. / 5’11” Tall
Wanted For:  Burglary of  Habitation

IMPORTANT: These fugitives should be considered dangerous and possibly armed. Never attempt to apprehend these subjects yourself. Always contact the authorities. 

If you have any information on the location of any of these fugitives, please call Crime Stoppers. You can call them 24 hours a day at 940-322-9899. If you are calling from outside the Wichita Falls area, use 1-800-322-9888. If you have a Sprint phone, you can call toll-free by dialing #888.

You can also submit tips on the Texas Most Wanted Facebook page.

You do not need to give your name or other personal information to submit tips. If your tip leads to the arrest of a fugitive, you could earn a cash reward.

Crime Stoppers: citizens, police, and the media working together to make our community a safer place.

Together we can make a difference.

