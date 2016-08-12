WICHITA FALLS CRIME STOPPERS, INC. TEXOMA'S MOST WANTED PROGRAM

These individuals are wanted as of 08-12-2016

Angel Marie Martinez Hispanic Female DOB: 09-16-80 Bro/Bro 190 Lbs. / 5’02” Tall Wanted For: Bond Revocation - Manufacture / Delivery of Controlled Substance Claire E. Breen

White Female

DOB: 03-25-80 Bro/Blu

190 Lbs. / 5’04” Tall

Wanted For: Surety Off Bond - Possession of Controlled Substance Luther L. Williams III

Black Male

DOB: 11-22-78 Bro/Bro

240 Lbs. / 5’07” Tall

Wanted For: Aggravated Sexual Assault David W. Phillips

Black Male

DOB: 01-07-94 Blk/Bro

245 Lbs. / 6’0” Tall

Wanted For: Evading Arrest / Detention in Vehicle W/Previous Convictions Justin Ware

White Male

DOB: 07-08-87 Bro/Bro

200 Lbs. / 5’11” Tall

Wanted For: Burglary of Habitation

IMPORTANT: These fugitives should be considered dangerous and possibly armed. Never attempt to apprehend these subjects yourself. Always contact the authorities.



If you have any information on the location of any of these fugitives, please call Crime Stoppers. You can call them 24 hours a day at 940-322-9899. If you are calling from outside the Wichita Falls area, use 1-800-322-9888. If you have a Sprint phone, you can call toll-free by dialing #888.



You can also submit tips on the Texas Most Wanted Facebook page.



You do not need to give your name or other personal information to submit tips. If your tip leads to the arrest of a fugitive, you could earn a cash reward.



Crime Stoppers: citizens, police, and the media working together to make our community a safer place.



Together we can make a difference.

