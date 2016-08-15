Two arrested after traffic stop on Broad St. - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Two arrested after traffic stop on Broad St.

(Source: Raycom) (Source: Raycom)
Victor Lamont Palmer (Source: WFPD) Victor Lamont Palmer (Source: WFPD)
Stacie Yvonne Quisenberry (Source: WFPD) Stacie Yvonne Quisenberry (Source: WFPD)
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

Two people are behind bars after a traffic stop in Wichita Falls over the weekend lead to the discovery of drugs.
Wichita Falls Police pulled over a 1993 Cadillac Deville on 13th and Broad Street shortly before 8 p.m. on Saturday.
Officers recognized the driver, 49-year Victor Palmer, and knew that he didn't have a valid driver's license.
Officers searched the car and found marijuana in the center console.
Palmer was charged with possession of marijuana.
 

Police said the passenger in the car, 33-year-old Stacey Quisenberry, was found with drug paraphernalia as well as two clear plastic baggies that tested positive for methamphetamines.
Quisenberry was charged with manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Copyright 2016 KAUZ All Rights Reserved

Powered by Frankly