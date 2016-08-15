Two arrested after traffic stop on Broad St.

Two people are behind bars after a traffic stop in Wichita Falls over the weekend lead to the discovery of drugs.

Wichita Falls Police pulled over a 1993 Cadillac Deville on 13th and Broad Street shortly before 8 p.m. on Saturday.

Officers recognized the driver, 49-year Victor Palmer, and knew that he didn't have a valid driver's license.

Officers searched the car and found marijuana in the center console.

Palmer was charged with possession of marijuana.



Police said the passenger in the car, 33-year-old Stacey Quisenberry, was found with drug paraphernalia as well as two clear plastic baggies that tested positive for methamphetamines.

Quisenberry was charged with manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

