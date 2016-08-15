Texas first state to offer women prescription free mosquito repellent

Texas has become the first state to issue a standing order that will allow mosquito repellent prescriptions for women who are between the ages of 10 and 45 or pregnant.

The decision was taken to help combat the spread of the Zika virus throughout the state.

Eligible Texas women on Medicaid can go straight to their pharmacist to pick up mosquito repellent.

This mean that women will no longer need to visit the doctor for a prescription to purchase the repellent.

The Zika virus has been listed as the cause of severe birth defects in unborn children whose mothers were exposed to the virus while pregnant.

According to TexasZika.org the best way to safeguard against the virus is to avoid mosquitoes as much as possible.

Women enrolled in Medicaid, CHIP, and CHIP-Perinate are all covered under the standing order.



Women enrolled in the Healthy Texas Women program are will also have prescription-free access to the repellent. Eligible women can get up to two cans per month through October.



For more information about the Zika virus, visit TexasZika.org.

