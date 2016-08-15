Manhunt Monday

Wichita Falls Police are on the lookout for Tayler Mae Dodson.

She is charged with Forgery

She was born on February 11, 1993. She is described as a White female with Brown hair and Blue eyes. She weighs approximately 130 pounds and is 5' 07".

Never attempt to apprehend this subject.

Anyone with information on this or any other criminal activity is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888. You don't have to give your information and you could win a cash reward.

