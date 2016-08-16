Bloodmobile takes donation in aid of LA flooding

Due to the recent flooding in southern Louisiana, blood centers in that state are asking for donations.

If you'd like to help, the Texas Blood Institute's Bloodmobile will be at Union Square Credit Union today (Tuesday) from 8:30 a.m. morning until 2:30 p.m.

Eligible donors must be at least 16-years-old. Donors 16 and 17-years-old must weigh at least 125 pounds. Donors over the age of 18 must weigh at least 110 pounds. Only 16-year-old donors need a signed parent permission slip. All donors must have a picture ID.

There will also be a blood drive this Thursday (Aug. 18) at the North Texas State Hospital in Wichita Falls from 11:30 a.m.- 4:30 p.m., and at the Vernon Campus of the North Texas State Hospital on Thursday from 10 a.m.- 4:30 p.m.

Patterson’s Auto Group will have a blood drive this Friday (Aug. 20) at their Honda location from 1p.m-5p.m.

