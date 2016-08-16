WF Police take over $85,000 of meth off the street

A search warrant executed by Wichita Falls Organized Crime Unit leads to more than two and a half pounds of meth off the streets.



Authorities estimate those drugs were valued between $85,000 - $100,000.



Officers arrested Latasha Jones in connection to that massive bust which happened on Monday evening in the 900 block of Airport Drive,

The 35-year-old was taken to the Wichita County Jail where she is being held on a $500,000 bond. Jones was charged with manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance over 400 grams.

