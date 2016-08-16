Wayman trial conference reset for Septempber

We have an update to a capital murder case out of clay county this evening...

George Coty Wayman's pre-trial conference has been set for September 19th.

Wayman's case was originally on the docket for Monday in 97th District Court.



Wayman was charged with capital murder after the death of 3-year-old Dominic Castro back in May, in a trailer located off Buffalo Springs Road in Bellevue.

Stay with NewsChannel 6 as we continue to follow his case.

Copyright 2016 KAUZ All Rights Reserved