Fried Jell-O one of 8 finalists for Choice Award

The start of Texas State Fair is quickly approaching, and this year's new attractions like deep fried Jell-O are making grabbing the attention of judges in the Best Taste and Most Creative sections of the annual Big Texas Choice Awards.

The new creation is one of eight finalists in those categories, where the top two picks will be announced on Aug. 28.

The other entries include Caribbean pineapple Korn-a-Copia, deep fried bacon burger dog slider on a stick and deep-fried pulled pork.

The Texas State Fair begins on the last Friday in September and last 24 days, September 30 – October 23, 2016

