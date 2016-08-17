New Council Chambers - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

New Council Chambers

By Ava Van Valen, Morning Anchor
Connect
Source: KAUZ Source: KAUZ
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

The City Council meeting today was held in the new chambers at City Hall - chambers which hadn't been updated in 50 years! Thanks to recently completed renovations they have a new modern look and feel.

City officials say renovations included not only re-doing the council chambers but adding new lighting, a new audio/video system and a new production system to produce the City Council meetings and put them out to Channel 11. They say the refurbishments were sorely needed.

"The last renovation was done in '64 so the room had a lot of paneling. It was dark. We had some acoustic and sound problems. We had a lot of trouble  with the people in the back hearing so it improved our sound quality."

The renovation project took eight weeks to complete and city officials say it cost about $420 thousand dollars. The project was paid for by public education and government money from Time Warner. Money, city officials say, they get to help with their production on Channel 11.

Copyright 2016. All Rights Reserved KAUZ News.

  • News HeadlinesNewsMore>>

  • Jaws of Life used in crash on Fairway and Southwest Parkway

    Jaws of Life used in crash on Fairway and Southwest Parkway

    Thursday, March 1 2018 6:18 PM EST2018-03-01 23:18:38 GMT
    A woman was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries following a collision at Fairway Blvd. and Southwest Parkway on Thursday afternoon. (Source: RNN Texoma)A woman was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries following a collision at Fairway Blvd. and Southwest Parkway on Thursday afternoon. (Source: RNN Texoma)
    A woman was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries following a collision at Fairway Blvd. and Southwest Parkway on Thursday afternoon. (Source: RNN Texoma)A woman was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries following a collision at Fairway Blvd. and Southwest Parkway on Thursday afternoon. (Source: RNN Texoma)

    A woman was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries following a collision at Fairway Blvd. and Southwest Parkway on Thursday afternoon. 

    A woman was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries following a collision at Fairway Blvd. and Southwest Parkway on Thursday afternoon. 

  • Video: Bus swerves, narrowly misses car on icy roads

    Video: Bus swerves, narrowly misses car on icy roads

    Thursday, March 1 2018 5:27 PM EST2018-03-01 22:27:42 GMT
    Thursday, March 1 2018 5:50 PM EST2018-03-01 22:50:12 GMT

    A dashcam video catches a double-decker bus sliding around a car that veered into its lane.

    A dashcam video catches a double-decker bus sliding around a car that veered into its lane.

  • Natural Hair Care industry gains steam

    Natural Hair Care industry gains steam

    Thursday, March 1 2018 4:56 PM EST2018-03-01 21:56:30 GMT
    Kinky, curly, twists..braids…and Bantu knots…Wichita Falls salon owner Jerrica Castle says it's all about embracing one's own unique natural beauty. (Source: RNN Texoma)Kinky, curly, twists..braids…and Bantu knots…Wichita Falls salon owner Jerrica Castle says it's all about embracing one's own unique natural beauty. (Source: RNN Texoma)
    Kinky, curly, twists..braids…and Bantu knots…Wichita Falls salon owner Jerrica Castle says it's all about embracing one's own unique natural beauty. (Source: RNN Texoma)Kinky, curly, twists..braids…and Bantu knots…Wichita Falls salon owner Jerrica Castle says it's all about embracing one's own unique natural beauty. (Source: RNN Texoma)

    Kinky, curly, twists..braids…and Bantu knots…Wichita Falls salon owner Jerrica Castle says it's all about embracing one's own unique natural beauty 

    Kinky, curly, twists..braids…and Bantu knots…Wichita Falls salon owner Jerrica Castle says it's all about embracing one's own unique natural beauty 

    •   
Powered by Frankly