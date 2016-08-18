Vernon PD ask for public assistance in search for wanted men

Vernon Police are asking for your help finding two wanted men.

Chief Tom Wilson said the police department has warrants for two men in relation to an aggravated assault that happened on July 5th and a retaliation charge that happened the following day.

Chief Wilson said men were involved in a case where a victim was shot in the neck and is now a quadriplegic.

If you see Christopher Lamont Owens or Shaylom Markale Richardson please call the Vernon Police Department at 940-553-3311

Owens is said to have friends in Wichita Falls and the Dallas/Fort Worth area, and currently has nine outstanding warrants for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon from Wilbarger County.

