Police investigate rollover accident on Henry S Grace Freeway

Wichita Falls Police responded to a busy freeway on Thursday morning after a pickup truck hit the guardrail and rolled over.

The accident happened around 10:15 this morning on Henry S Grace Freeway and Hatton Road. When a white Ford F-150 heading northbound hit the guardrail and rolled over onto the grass.

We will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.

