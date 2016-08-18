DPS Troopers seize more than 44 pounds of heroin

Packages of heroin sized by DPS troopers on I-40 near Amarillo (Source: Texas Highway Patrol)

Texas Department of Safety (DPS) Troopers made a sizable seizure on Tuesday when they confiscated over 44 pounds of heroin in Potter County.

Joe Laura-Merida, the 31-year-old driver of a late model BMW and his passenger of the same age, Jose Morales-Rittinger both of Mexico were arrested and charged with felony possession of a controlled substance after troopers pulled over the two near Amarillo, Texas.

Just before 5 p.m. on troopers pulled over a car traveling east on Interstate Highway40 just outside Amarillo for a traffic violation. That’s when the trooper was able to discover several packages wrapped in cellophane tape. The packages were found inside a false compartment behind the rear seat of the vehicle.

Officials valued the drugs at over $5 million.

