The 36th annual Texas Ranch Roundup underway

Looking for something to do this weekend before the kids go back to school?

The 36th annual Texas Ranch Roundup is now underway.

They will have Chuckwagon cooking, Cowboy art and ranch events like team branding, and wild cow milking!

The fun runs until 10 p.m. on Friday and continues on Saturday from 9 a.m. - 10 p.m. inside the MPEC.

The Big Ranch Roundup starts at 7 p.m. both nights.

Tickets are between $10 and $15 and you can pick them up at the Kay Yeager Coliseum.

