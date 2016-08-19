Here are Texoma's Most Wanted as of 08 19 2016

WICHITA FALLS CRIME STOPPERS, INC. TEXOMA'S MOST WANTED PROGRAM

These individuals are wanted as of 08-19-2016

Jason Robert Shaub White Male DOB: 09-24-74 Bro/Haz 290 Lbs. / 6’0” Tall Wanted For: Voyeurism Child Victim under 14 YOA Victor L. Alexander Black Male DOB: 03-29-86 Blk/Bro 120 Lbs. / 5’05” Tall Wanted For: Surety Off Bond - Possession of Controlled Substance O/4G - U/200G Melissa Kay Clairday White Female DOB: 05-05-82 Grn/Bro 165 Lbs. / 5’07” Tall Wanted For: Surety Off Bond - Theft of Property O/$1,500 - U/$20,000 Rafael N. Rodriguez Hispanic Male DOB: 12-26-73 Blk/Bro 190 Lbs. / 5’07” Tall Wanted For: Violation of Probation - Burglary of Habitation Latasha Renee Ayala Black Female DOB: 02-24-77 Bro/Bro 180 Lbs. / 5’02” Tall Wanted For: Bond Revocation - Manufacture / Delivery of Controlled Substance in Drug Free Zone

