Texoma's Most Wanted - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Texoma's Most Wanted

Here are Texoma's Most Wanted as of 08 19 2016 Here are Texoma's Most Wanted as of 08 19 2016
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

WICHITA FALLS CRIME STOPPERS, INC. TEXOMA'S MOST WANTED PROGRAM

These individuals are wanted as of 08-19-2016

Jason Robert Shaub

White Male

DOB:  09-24-74  Bro/Haz

290 Lbs. / 6’0” Tall

Wanted For:  Voyeurism Child Victim under 14 YOA

Victor L. Alexander

Black Male

DOB:  03-29-86  Blk/Bro

120 Lbs. / 5’05” Tall

Wanted For:  Surety Off Bond  - Possession of Controlled Substance O/4G - U/200G

Melissa Kay Clairday

White Female

DOB: 05-05-82  Grn/Bro

165 Lbs. / 5’07” Tall

Wanted For:  Surety Off Bond - Theft of Property O/$1,500 - U/$20,000

Rafael N. Rodriguez

Hispanic Male

DOB: 12-26-73  Blk/Bro

190 Lbs. / 5’07” Tall

Wanted For:  Violation of Probation - Burglary of Habitation

Latasha Renee Ayala

Black Female

DOB: 02-24-77  Bro/Bro

180 Lbs. / 5’02” Tall

Wanted For:  Bond Revocation - Manufacture / Delivery of Controlled Substance in Drug Free Zone

IMPORTANT: These fugitives should be considered dangerous and possibly armed. Never attempt to apprehend these subjects yourself. Always contact the authorities. 

If you have any information on the location of any of these fugitives, please call Crime Stoppers. You can call them 24 hours a day at 940-322-9899. If you are calling from outside the Wichita Falls area, use 1-800-322-9888. If you have a Sprint phone, you can call toll-free by dialing #888.

You can also submit tips on the Texas Most Wanted Facebook page.

You do not need to give your name or other personal information to submit tips. If your tip leads to the arrest of a fugitive, you could earn a cash reward.

Crime Stoppers: citizens, police, and the media working together to make our community a safer place.

Together we can make a difference.

Copyright 2016  KAUZ News All Rights Reserved 

Powered by Frankly