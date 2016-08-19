Flash flooding in Olney

Olney Police Department have confirmed flash flooding in the city of Olney.

Texas Department of Transportation officials said while Texas Highway 114 is open there are ares of slowmoviing traffic as TXDoT trucks are warning drivers to slow down or avoid certain areas.

Menwhile in Olney, Police Chief Barry Roberts said an apartment complex was evacuated due to high water levels. Chief Roberts also said multiple high water rescues have been taking place as well as the eatablishing of a shelter to house displaced residents.

For the latest in road closures and conditions go to www.drivetexas.org

Stay with NewsChannel 6 for more information. This story will continue to update as we continue to get more information.