Wichita Falls woman arrested in Lawton

Lawton Police responded to a robbery call on Friday when a Wichita Falls woman attempted to take money from the back office of a business located on 5330 Northwest Cache Rd.

According to police the while closing the suspect, Latoya Delesline, got into an altercation with an employee of the Dollar General. Delesine, then ran to the back office of the store and attempted to take money from the business.

The manager shut Delesline in the office in an attempt to detain her until police arrived. However, Delesline managed to break free and ran out the emergency exit. Security footage helped to identify the suspect and verified the incident.

Delesline was later arrested for Robbery in the first degree and booked into the Lawton City Jail.

A silver, 4-door Nissan Maxima with Texas tag parked in the parking lot was checked by dispatch. Latoya Delesline was the owner; the vehicle was impounded.



