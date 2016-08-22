Bathroom Policy for Trans-Gender Students--Threatens Students' Safety And Privacy

President Obama's trans-gender bathroom bill was blocked by a federal judge on Sunday, just as the new school year begins. U.S. District Judge, Reed O'Connor sided with the school districts on Sunday, opposing the Obama administration's rules on transgender bathrooms.

This temporarily will block the policy the Obama administration put in place just before on the first day of school. The ruling is having LGBTQ supporters to speak out.

U.S. District Judge, Reed O'Connor, granted the preliminary injunction and said Title IX's text "is not ambiguous.”

O'Connor also said the law "specifically permits educational institutions to provide separate toilets, locker rooms, and showers based on sex, provided that the separate facilities are comparable."

Christopher D'Amico a professor at MSU said, a lot of the issue is due to a lack of education.

This has been the third legal setback for transgender rights in federal court this month.

Marco Torres, an MSU student and openly gay man thought the Obama administration was wrong to begin with.

Torres said, “ What the DOJ and DOE should have done along with the White House is issue a survey or study better implement this to protect our transgender students.”

Many like Torres also believe there are better options to transgender bathroom usage, such as gender neutral restrooms.

While not everyone may support the LGBTQ community, both D'Amico and Torres believe the only way to solve this issue is through communication and education.

