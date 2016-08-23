Man arrested after robbery on Talunar

A man is behind bars in Wichita Falls for an aggravated robbery.

The incident happened on Monday morning around 9 a.m.

The victim told officers he was robbed at gunpoint at his home in the 2400 block of Talunar while he was working outside on his truck.

The victim then ran to the 500 block of Filmore and flagged down police officers patrolling there.

Those officers found 41-year-old Jimmy Downing in a vacant house on Talunar along with a gun.

Downing is charged with aggravated robbery, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and criminal trespass.



