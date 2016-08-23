Burglary suspect caught by Wichita Falls Police

Police have identified a suspect who they say broke into a house on the 13- hundred block of north fifth this morning.



Police said Michael Montgomery broke into the home around 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

When police arrived they found a man in the backyard matching the suspect’s description.

When officers approached the suspect he became confrontational and he was tased. However, Montgomery was able to flee into the house forcing officers to surround the location and the suspect was eventually found hiding in the attic of the home.

