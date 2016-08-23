Four fire crews battle blaze on Southbound US 287

Several fire crews were called into action following a trailer fire on Tuesday afternoon.



That blaze broke out on the northbound side of Hwy 287 at a truck stop just west of Iowa Park

Fire crews from Iowa Park, Electra, Burkburnett and Wichita Falls were all on scene along with NewsChannel six crews.

Officials believe a cooling unit may have the source of the fire, but the cause is still under investigation.

The tractor-trailer was hauling pecans but officials said the cargo and trailer were a total loss.

Traffic at one point was backed up all the way to the first exit to Iowa Park.

