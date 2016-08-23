Accident on Lloyd Ruby Overpass causing delays - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Accident on Lloyd Ruby Overpass causing delays

WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

Newschannel 6 crews are on the scene of a wreck on Lloyd Ruby Overpass in Wichita Falls.
No injuries were reported, but expect delays as traffic has been reduced down to one lane on the southbound side of Central Freeway.

