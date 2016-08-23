Olney Junior High Reveals New Renovations

Olney Junior High began their school year Monday in a newly renovated building. Students and faculty got their first look at the new renovations during the first day of school, but Tuesday evening community members and parents were welcomed to an open house to get their first look at the award winning structure.

The 3.8 million dollar project was honored with a Merit Award for excellence in design and execution, by the Abilene Chapter of the American Institute of Architects 2016 Design Awards.

Olney superintendent, Dr. Greg Roach believes renovations can help improve the learning environment for students.

Next on this list of improvements is the new Career and Technology Education Center that Dr. Roach hopes to be finished by January.