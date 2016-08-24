Vernon set to establish "All Lives Matter" committee

In Vernon, Texas, an All Lives Matter campaign is currently in the works.



City leaders approved the structure of a committee for community relations at a commissioners meeting on Tuesday night.



The committee will consist of eight citizens, two picked by each commissioner, the mayor, city manager as well as an official with the police department and school district.

One religious leader believes it's important to stay ahead of everything happening in today's world.

Norris Thomas, Pastor with the Wood Street Baptist Church said, “It was a decision that was made based on the temperament of the nation, and also based on some of the comments and things we were beginning to hear in our own neighborhood.”



Vernon's mayor said that the next step will be to fill all positions on that committee.

Copyright 2016 KAUZ All Rights Reserved