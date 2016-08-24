Abducted five-month-old found in Wichita Falls - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Abducted five-month-old found in Wichita Falls

Billy Joe Pitchford (Source: Clay County Sheriff) Billy Joe Pitchford (Source: Clay County Sheriff)
CLAY COUNTY, TX (KAUZ) -

Clay County Sheriff’s Deputies have recovered the child kidnapped from their home on Ray Road just south of Dean on Wednesday.

Deputies found the five-month-old girl with Billy Joe Pitchford at the Sun Valley Apartments in Wichita Falls just after 2 p.m. 

Pitchford has since been arrested and charged with kidnapping.

The baby was returned to her mother in good condition.

Just before 9 a.m. on Wednesday Clay County Deputies responded to a 911 call in the  of a burglary in progress.

A resident of the home said they heard a noise in one of the bedrooms and found a man they identified as Billy Joe Pitchford attempting to hide behind a door. The man then left the room to call 911 and that's when deputies said Pitchford took the child. 

