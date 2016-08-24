HHH Security: WF Police Department says safety is priority #1

With thousands descending upon the city for Hotter'N Hell this week security is priority number one for the Wichita Falls Police Department. Law enforcement officials say they are working with multiple agencies to make sure everyone stays safe.

The Wichita Falls Police Department has been providing security for Hotter'N Hell for the past 35 years. Sergeant Harold McClure say it's one of the more enjoyable assignments they have throughout the year. He says you can't help but be impressed with the sheer number of riders.

"One of my favorite parts of it is being stationed at the beginning. Whether it's the start or whether it's a little bit further along on Old Iowa Park Road where you just get to see the main group of riders going by - it's impressive and it's fun."

After working the event for over three decades he says they've pretty much got it down to a science.

"You almost have it down to a work of art. It's sort of like clockwork. You know - to show up at a certain time - as far as the officers. There's certain posts that you know you have to fill and you just go on about it."

McClure says given the world we live in now there are certain security precautions they have to take and it's a team effort

"You have multiple agencies. You have Sheppard, you have county, you have DPS, you have other counties that are involved in this. It's a huge event, it's lots fun but we do take the security of this event very seriously.

He says the main thing is that they'll be doing their job and hopefully everyone comes out unscathed.

Copyright 2016. All Rights reserved KAUZ News.

