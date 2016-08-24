Driver falls asleep at the wheel on Hwy 287

A woman was taken to the hospital on Wednesday after police said she fell asleep at the wheel while driving on Highway 287



Officers said her speed was upwards of 100 mph as she crossed lanes of traffic, between Iowa Park and Electra.

The driver did not come into contact with other vehicles while crossing those lanes.

Her car then went off the road and through a barbed wire fence before finally stopping in a field.

A passenger was taken to the hospital to be checked out but is said to be in good condition.

The driver was not seriously injured.

Copyright 2016 KAUZ All Rights Reserved