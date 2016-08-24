Chase on Hwy 287 ends when authorities open fire on vehicle

A chase west of Quanah on Highway 287 ended when police were forced to open fire on a vehicle, wounding one of the suspects.

On Wednesday afternoon authorities attempted to stop a vehicle just outside of Quanah when the vehicle took off and

authorities continued following the suspect vehicle.

A DPS unit set up spikes on Hwy 287 just outside of Quanah in Hardeman County, but the vehicle was able to maneuver around the spikes.

Some time later, authorities opened fire on the vehicle causing it to stop, and wounding one of the occupants.

The driver and passenger of the vehicle were arrested.

The wounded suspect was airlifted to the hospital.

